Sadananda Gowda take charge of Chemicals, Fertilisers ministry; Harsimrat Badal of food processing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sadananda Gowda, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Friday took charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, MP from NDA ally-SAD, also assumed office of the Ministry of Food Processing. She held this ministry in the last government as well and was instrumental in bringing huge foreign direct investment in this sector and setting up of mega food parks.

Gowda, the ex-chief minister of Karnataka, had the additional charge of chemicals and fertilisers ministry in the last government, following the demise of BJP stalwart and union minister Ananth Kumar.

The challenge before Gowda would be to make India self-sufficient in urea production and cut import dependence. He is also expected to continue efforts of the previous government to provide medicines at an affordable rates.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 19:45 IST

