Sadananda Gowda take charge of Chemicals, Fertilisers ministry; Harsimrat Badal of food processing

Sadananda Gowda, a from Karnataka, Friday took charge of the and Fertilisers in the new government led by

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, from NDA ally-SAD, also assumed office of the She held this ministry in the last government as well and was instrumental in bringing huge foreign direct investment in this sector and setting up of

Gowda, the ex- of Karnataka, had the additional charge of and fertilisers ministry in the last government, following the demise of BJP

The challenge before Gowda would be to make self-sufficient in urea production and cut import dependence. He is also expected to continue efforts of the previous government to provide medicines at an affordable rates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)