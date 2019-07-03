JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha gears up for Rathyatra; expects up to 2 mn devotees

AES in Bihar: Providing all support to contain it, Centre tells SC
Business Standard

Railways targets to install CCTV cameras in over 7,000 passenger train coaches by 2021: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The railways has set a target to install CCTV cameras in more than 7,000 coaches of mainline passenger trains by March 2021, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said CCTV cameras have already been installed in coaches of premium, mail, express and suburban trains.

The cameras have also been installed in 1,300 coaches of mainline passenger trains, Goyal said

"CCTV cameras in another 7,020 coaches of such (passenger) trains has been planned during Phase-I, targeted for completion by March 2021.Provision of CCTV cameras in the remaining coaches will be taken up thereafter," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU