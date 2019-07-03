Four people arrested for robbing Rs 17 lakh from two employees

Four people were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 17 lakh from two employees of a cash collection agency when they were going to deposit the amount in a bank situated in outer Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Area, police said Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sukhram, Robin, Rohit and Lalit Kumar, they said.

The incident took place on June 29, when the two employees were going to the Punjab National Bank in Sanjay Gandhi Transport area on their scooter.

"One of the victim in his complaint said three bike-borne men came from behind and hit his scooter. They forcibly snatched Rs 17.30 lakhs from him and fled the spot," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Acting on a tip off, the police first nabbed Sukhram (28), a resident of Sultanpur Dabas. They then arrested the other three after finding out their details from Sukhram, the officer said.

The police have recovered Rs 16.07 lakhs in cash, the robbed scooter and another stolen motorcycle from them.

During interrogation, Sukhram told police that he worked as civil defence volunteer, but after being discharged, he started working as a private security guard.

Later, he came in contact with the other accused and started committing robberies, the DCP said, adding Rohit (21) used to provide information about the probable victims.

He gathered details about the routines of the two victims. Before robbing them, he conducted a recce of the victim's office and alerted his associates when both the employees left the office for depositing the cash in the bank, the officer said.

The police said they have solved four other cases of robbery with the arrest of the four people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)