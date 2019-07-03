258 kg of Ganja worth Rs 25.80 lakh seized in Odisha

Police has seized 258 kg of ganja worth Rs 25.80 lakh from two different places in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said 165 kg of ganja was seized near Goudaguda Chhak under Mudulipada Police station area while another consignment of 93 kg was recovered at Pulimatla canal road under Kalimela police station area on Tuesday.

Apart from seizure of ganja, the police also seized Rs 1 lakh cash, two vehicles used in smuggling and arrested four persons in this connection, the SP said.

Separate cases have been registered in two police stations against the accused persons.

The SP said the Malkangiri Police this year has seized 14,062 kg of ganja and arrested 120 people.

"Of of 120 accused people, 41 hail from outside Odisha," Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)