Rain delays start of Pak-SL World Cup match

-
ALSO READ
Sangakkara optimistic Sri Lanka will stage England series despite attacks
Karunaratne unfazed by Sri Lanka's World Cup woe against Pakistan
500 Indian fishermen in Pakistan, Sri Lanka jails
PCB offers to host Sri Lanka for Tests in Pakistan
England coaching duo voice Pakistan hopes on anniversary of Lahore attack
-
Heavy rains delayed the start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here Friday.
With incessant rain lashing the County ground here, toss was delayed and a full match seems unlikely as there is no signs of rains abating.
A 20-over game might be on the cards, provided the ground is handed over to the umpires by 3pm so that play can start by 4.15pm.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are both coming into the match after winning one and losing one.
Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU