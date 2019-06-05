Raj: 4 held for thrashing Dalit boy accused of rape

Four persons were arrested for thrashing a 17-year-old boy who allegedly raped a minor girl in Pali district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

The locals claimed that the boy allegedly raped the girl near a religious place in Raas on June 1, they said.

"A rape case against the accused was lodged on June 1. He was detained and sent to child care home," of Police, Pali said.

After a video of the boy being assaulted by the four locals was circulated on social media, they were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

"Yesterday, a video went viral in which four persons are seen thrashing him. They were arrested," he added.

