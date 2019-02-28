Raj govt transfers IPS officers

The on Thursday transferred officers, including three district superintendents.

As per the Department of Personnel, officer was transferred as (traffic), Randir Singh as (CID-CB) and Kishori Lal Meena as Baran

Jagdish was transferred as commandant RAC, Kalyan Mal Meena as Sirohi replacing who was transferred as superintendent SCRB in

was transferred as replacing Shiv Meena was transferred as superintendent (CID-CB) in Jaipur.

Puja Awana was transferred as of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)