JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NDA's Rafale deal 2.86% cheaper than price negotiated by UPA in 2007: CAG

2 months on, T'gana yet to have full-fledged Cabinet; oppn slams govt
Business Standard

Rajasthan Assembly passes Gujjar quota bill

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan Assembly Wednesday passed a bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Congress government introduced the bill amid protests in the state led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for reservation for the community.

His supporters have blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Sawai Madhopur district and several highways since Friday.

The bill sought to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with a five per cent quota for Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria communities.

The statement on the objective and reasons for the bill said the five castes are the most backward and required separate reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements