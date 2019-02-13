Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan on Feb 16

on Wednesday said that Saudi will arrive in on Saturday on a two-day visit during which a number of agreements worth billions of dollars investment in the country would be signed.

and are likely to sign over USD 10 billion investment agreements, including a in Gwadar, during his visit.

Mohammad, who is also the Gulf Kingdom's vice of the council of ministers and defence minister, will arrive here on February 16 on his first state visit to since his elevation to the position of the in April 2017, the said.

He will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the royal family, key ministers and

During his visit, Pakistan and will be signing a number of agreements and MoUs in diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports, it said.

The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation.

The will call on He will also meet and

The Saudi ministers accompanying the crown prince will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation in their respective fields.

On the sidelines of the visit, of the two countries will also meet to discuss opportunities of collaboration in the private sector.

has committed USD 6 billion to Pakistan as part of a bailout package to help shore up Islamabad's dwindling foreign currency reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)