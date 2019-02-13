Over 900 cases of fraud involving cards, net banking registered in Apr-Sep 2018

-
Over 900 cases of fraud related to debit/credit cards and internet banking, involving amount of Rs 1 lakh and above, were registered during April-September 2018, Parliament was informed Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has registered a total of 921 cases of fraud involving ATM/debit cards, credit cards and Internet banking, wherein the amount involved was Rs 1 lakh and above, during 2018-19 (up to September 30, 2018), Minister of State for Electronics and IT S S Ahluwalia said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
During the year 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, the number of such cases of fraud registered by the RBI stood at 1,191, 1,372 and 2,059 respectively.
Ahluwalia further noted that a total of 3, 14 and 6 financial fraud incidents affecting ATMs, cards, Point of sale (PoS) systems and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have been reported during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018 (up to November) respectively, as per information reported to Indian Computer Emergency response Team (CERT-In).
According to data maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 12,317 cyber crime cases were registered in 2016, Ahluwalia noted.
This is against a total of 9,622 and 11,592 cyber crime cases registered during 2014 and 2015, respectively, he added.
"This includes cases registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and related sections of Indian Penal Code and Special and local laws involving computer as medium/ target," he said adding that data for year 2017 is still under compilation by NCRB.
