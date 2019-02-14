Rajasthan BJP chief hits back at Rahul Gandhi for comments on RSS

BJP Thursday hit back at for his comments on the RSS, saying the organisation needs no certificate from the

launched a scathing attack on the (RSS) on Thursday, alleging its members wield lathis and spread hatred.

Addressing a meeting of the Seva Dal, he asked men to counter the hatred spread by the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS with love.

Saini also challenged the Congress for an open debate on the role of the RSS in the freedom struggle.

"He is dreaming of making Seva Dal stand parallel to the RSS but from where they will get dedicated volunteers like that of RSS," said Saini.

Former also condemned bhai desai's comments against the RSS.

She in a statement said that the insult of the RSS will not be tolerated.

Desai also targeted RSS and made comments against it on Wednesday. Pti sda







