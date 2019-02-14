Survey to find out percentage of backward class people in

The government has decided conduct a survey to ascertain the exact percentage of people belonging to the Most Backward Class and the Backward Class in government jobs and educational institutions in the state, an official release said Thursday.

Directions have been given to deputy commissioners of all the 24 districts to conduct the survey and compile population figures, educational status and occupational statistics of these groups.

The survey would be carried out in all villages and wards of urban areas, the release said adding that the report would have to be sent within one month.

