Rajasthan govt to fill pending vacancies in Panchayati Raj dept

The government has decided to complete the recruitment for over 10,000 vacant posts of clerks in the department, pending for the last six years.

Ashok Gehlot, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the has decided to fill the (LDC) vacancies in the department announced in 2013.

The department had invited applications for 19,275 LDC posts in 33 zilla parishads.

In the recruitment process, the department had given 70 per cent weightage to the marks in senior secondary examination and 30 per cent weightage to the candidate's previous work experience.

Among those selected, very few were appointed.

The High Court, hearing a plea challenging the 30 per cent weightage to candidate's work experience, had put a stay on the recruitment process in July 2013. Later, the high court reduced the weightage to 15 per cent.

A special leave petition was then filed in the and in November 2016 the apex court accepted state government's appeal of maintaining the original 30 per cent weightage to work experience.

Now, the has decided to complete the recruitment process for the remaining 10,029 posts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)