Rajasthan cabinet approves removal of education criteria for local body polls

The cabinet approved two amendments bills - (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - to end the minimum educational qualification condition for contesting the local body elections in the state.

Both the bills will be introduced in the state assembly during the present session, read a statement.

During her tenure, former Rajasthan had introduced an education criteria in 2015 which required a candidate to pass Class X for contesting municipal, zila parishad or panchayat samiti elections.

The cabinet has also decided to ask the to extend the date of the (RAS) main examination.

This came in wake of the agitation by the RAS aspirants, demanding the Congress-led government to extend the examination date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)