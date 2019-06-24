Ebola death toll breaks 1,500 mark in DRC

More than 1,500 people have died in a nearly 10-month-old outbreak of in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ministry said Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,506 people have died out of 2,239 recorded cases, it said.

Earlier this month, the virus claimed two lives in neighbouring among a family who had travelled to the DRC.

Nearly 141,000 people have been vaccinated in the affected eastern DRC provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, the epicentre of the outbreak.

spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated by such fluids.

The current outbreak in the DRC is the worst on record after an epidemic that struck mainly in Liberia, Guinea and between 2014-2016, killing more than 11,300 people.

and militia activity in Ituri and North Kivu as well as hostility to medical teams among local people have hampered the response.

The in May nominated an to deal with the crisis. However, the World Organisation (WHO) said this month the outbreak currently did not represent a global threat.

