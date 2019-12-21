After opposing NRC, Rajasthan says will not implement Citizenship Act

JUST IN
"We are not going to implement this act in the state," Dhariwal told reporters here. He said that the Act was a "blow" on secularism

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Congress has been criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan will not implement the amended Citizenship Act, state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) "do not deserve" to be implemented in the country.

Dhariwal, who is the Minister of Urban Development as well, also said that Jaipur Metro will become operational between Chandpole and Choti Chaupad (phase 1b) by March next year.

Presently, the metro operates from Mansarover to Chandpole. Dhariwal also informed that the work on identification of route for the second phase of Jaipur Metro is underway.
