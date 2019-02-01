JUST IN
Rajesh Exports Q3 net up 4.78% to Rs 315.96 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading jewellery exporter Rajesh Exports Friday reported a 4.78 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 315.96 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 301.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Rajesh Exports' total income from operations rose to Rs 44,026.02 crore during the third quarter under review, up 6.57 per cent, from Rs 41,308.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Rajesh Exports settled 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 616.45 apiece on the BSE.

