SKM president PS Golay will contest Assembly polls

Krantikari Morcha (SKM) P S will contest the state Assembly polls due later this year, a said on Friday.

" is eligible to contest the assembly polls as the relevant provision in the People's Representation Act, 1951 under which he was disqualified post-conviction in a corruption case stands repealed," the SKM's told reporters.

Tamang claimed that following clarity on legal position under the RPA Act with regard to disqualification of a member of assembly post-conviction in a case has decided to contest the assembly polls in

The Jacob Khaling, while announcing that the will contest the assembly polls from a constituency to be decided later, claimed that the decision has boosted the morale of the party workers ahead of the polls.

"We will win the electoral battle against the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) headed by Pawan Kumar Chaming," he claimed.

Golay had rebelled against Chaming after he was denied a ministerial berth following the SDF's victory in 2009 assembly polls.

Four years later, the four-term MLA had floated the SKM which went on to win 10 seats in 2014 assembly polls. Seven of these 10 SKM MLAs subsequently defected to the SDF while Golay himself was convicted to a year's imprisonment in a corruption case.

He was released from jailed after serving out the sentence in August last year.

