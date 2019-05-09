Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to release convicts

-
ALSO READ
Sonia's throwback pictures proof of Rajiv Gandhi's knack for photography
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case: Plea in HC to save lives of fasting convicts
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Human chain organised in TN seeking early release of convicts
Hyderabad: 1164.90 grams gold seized
Uproar in Delhi Assembly over Rajiv Gandhi resolution, BJP MLAs suspended
-
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed pleas of families of those killed along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, objecting to the Tamil Nadu government's 2014 decision to release seven convicts in the case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "All aspects were covered in the earlier constitution bench verdict in the case and therefore nothing survives in the case".
In 2014, the then J Jayalalithaa-led government had decided to release seven convicts in the case.
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU