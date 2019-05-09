SC Collegium recommends Justices Gavai, Surya Kant for apex court

-
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant to the Centre for their elevation as apex court judges.
According to a Live Law report, the apex court has reiterated the names of two high court judges for elevation. Earlier, the government is learnt to have returned to the collegium names of two high court chief justices recommended for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, sources aware of the development said. On April 12, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose, and Gauhati HC Chief Justice A S Bopanna for elevation to the top court.
Justice Gavai is presently a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
As per the Collegium recommendation uploaded on the top court's website, the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi met on Wednesday and recommended these two names for their elevation as Supreme Court judges.
Against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges, the apex court is presently functioning with 27 judges.
