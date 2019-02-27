JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Swaraj raises Pulwama terror attack with Chinese Foreign Minister

France to bring proposal to ban Masood Azhar after assuming UNSC presidency: Sources
Business Standard

Rajkummar Rao's next a horror comedy titled 'Rooh-Afza'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

After "Stree", Rajkummar Rao is set to star in another horror comedy, "Rooh-Afza".

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost, read a press release.

Co-produced by "Stree" producer Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Lamba, director of the "Fukrey" franchise, "Rooh-Afza" features Rajkummar in the lead along with Varun Sharma.

The film will be set in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and will see another ghost trying to capture newly-wed men.

The leading lady and director will soon be finalised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements