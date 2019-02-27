Three killed, two injured as car rolls down a gorge in Mizoram

Three persons were killed and two others injured when a car, part of the entourage of Home Lalchamliana, rolled down a steep gorge in district Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Tawipuri North village of the district when the minister's convoy was on its way to Aizawl from Vathuampui village in district, they said.

Those killed in the accident were Havildar Lalchungnunga, ruling (MNF) workers - R Lalnunsanga and Ropianga, all of them residents of Aizawl.

The conditions of two injured persons were described as serious and they were admitted to district hospital.

The Home visited Vathuampui village in southernmost district Tuesday, where personnel are doing training exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)