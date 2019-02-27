Two JMB operatives held in Bengal, explosive materials seized

Two operatives of Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been arrested from West Bengal's district and a cache of explosive materials seized from their possession, a senior police said Wednesday.

In a joint operation by the (STF) of the and the police, Rahman (35) alias Farooque and alias Saifullah (26) were apprehended Tuesday night, he said.

"Both and Ruhul, residents of district, are active members of the outlawed A cache of explosive materials, including aluminium dust, calether (spirit of ether) and sulphuric acid, have been recovered from their possession," the told

The duo happen to be associates of Kauser and Sajjad, who were nabbed on January 29 for their involvement in 2014 blast case, he said.

On October 2, 2014, a blast had occurred in a house at Khagragarh in district, killing two persons.

"We have interrogated Sajjad and found out that and Ruhul have been trained in making acid bombs. Their plan was to attack the police and get Kauser released," the said.

With Tuesday's successful raid in Murshidabad, the number of operatives arrested in a month rose to six, he added.

On February 16, alias Arif (22) was arrested from the city's Babughat area for his alleged links to the terror outfit.

Three days later, Asif Iqbal alias Nadeem, another resident of Murshidabad district, was held at Santragachi railway station in district.

Islam was involved in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, police had claimed.

On January 19 last year, a low-intensity bomb had exploded at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, shortly after Tibetan the Dalai Lama finished a sermon at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)