Rajnath Singh to inaugurate third edition of Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the third edition of the three-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) here next month.

The MLF which will be held from December 13-15 is a joint initiative pioneered by the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an ex-Army officer, spearheaded the festival to facilitate value and appeal of a military career to youths and he will preside over the closing ceremony, his senior advisor Lt Gen (retd) T S Shergill said here on Saturday.

He will also honour the descendants and units of the Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign during the World War 2, Shergill said.

The advisor said the prestigious event will present an international-level forum to foster exchange of knowledge about military literature and associated works, besides acquainting youths with the glorious military heritage.

"The event has steadily earned a presence in the region by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and displays welded around the central theme to encourage youngsters to take up defence forces as career. Over 50,000 visitors witnessed the festival last year, registering a whopping 500 per cent increase in attendance," he said.

Sculpted with a view to initiate stimulating discussions on topical and historical issues of military and national significance during 22 panel discussions, it will commemorate Indian participation in the Burma Campaign in the World War 2, the 75th anniversary of which falls next year, he said.

Former Army and Air Force chiefs V P Malik and BS Dhanoa will also be present during the event's inauguration, Shergill said.

"Balakot strikes, revocation of provisions of Article 370 and resurgence of Taliban make an engaging starting point for triggering deliberations to set the stage alive. More than ten books of noted defence and literary authors will also be released on the occasion," he added.

Shergill said this time a dedicated Army Information Corner would be setup for facilitating aspiring youths about various Army examinations and entry procedures.

Chief of Staff Western Command, Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha termed the festival a noble initiative and expressed confidence that the event would germinate seeds of literary pursuits among youths, besides forging a strong bond between the defence forces and the public.

