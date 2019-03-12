Ram Madhav to hold talks with Tripura BJP leaders, INPT

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Tripura ally IPFT says will contest LS polls
BJP to fight Mizoram election alone: Ram Madhav
BJP's Tripura ally IPFT to agitate in Delhi for separate state
BJP ally IPFT to contest both Tripura LS seats
AAP national executive meet: Party says will fight BJP in states where it is strong
-
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav will hold talks with Tripura party leaders to discuss the selection of candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, a senior party leader said.
Madhav will also hold talks with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (INPT), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, which has recently announced that it would contest the Lok Sabha election in the state alone, he said.
The BJP general secretary accompanied by party prabhari Avinash Khanna Rai would be arriving here Wednesday.
"Ram Madhav who is looking after the party affairs of the state will be arriving here tomorrow (Wednesday) to check partys preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections. Strategy for election campaign and selection of candidates for two Lok Sabha seats will be on the table when he meets the party leaders," the senior party leader said.
The BJP has decided to contest two Lok Sabha seats - West Tripura and East Tripura, he said
The Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the INPT has announced that it will field candidates in both Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Madhav is also scheduled to meet a delegation of INPT during the visit.
"We want to contest in at least one Lok Sabha constituency because CEC has already given its nod. However, in politics nothing is impossible," INPT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma said Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU