Ram temple will be built only when Cong comes to power: Rawat

Describing the as a party with no regard for ethics, senior said a Ram temple will be built in only when his party comes to power at the Centre.

"The is a party of unethical people. Those who have no regard for ethics and dignity cannot be devotees of Maryada Purushottam Ram," the said on Thursday.

"We believe in ethics and in the Constitution. A Ram temple will come up in only when the comes to power. That is for sure," told reporters in Rishikesh.

Accusing the of trying to topple the government in Karnataka, he said, "The BJP is out to dislodge rival parties from power by hook or by crook, by misusing money, muscle power and institutions like the Enforcement Directorate, the and the as "



exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) ruling combine will win all 27 seats in in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The game that the BJP is playing in will cost it dearly in the Lok Sabha elections when people will give it a befitting reply, with the Congress-JD(S) alliance bagging all 27 seats there," he said.

Political turmoil began in on Monday amid reports that the BJP was allegedly making a renewed bid to dislodge the state's seven-month-old coalition government.

Both the ruling coalition and BJP have been levelling charges of horse trading against each other.

