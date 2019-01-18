Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes engaged

"The Orville" actors Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are engaged.
The couple took to social media to confirm their engagement.
"So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou (sic)'' Palicki wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white picture of them sitting on a couch.
The duo first appeared in public as a couple at San Diego Comic-Con in July last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
