Business Standard

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes engaged

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"The Orville" actors Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are engaged.

The couple took to social media to confirm their engagement.

"So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou (sic)'' Palicki wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white picture of them sitting on a couch.

The duo first appeared in public as a couple at San Diego Comic-Con in July last year.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 15:00 IST

