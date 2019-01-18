Forward Bloc writes to PM, demands renaming of Netaji Jayanti as 'Deshprem Divas'

The has urged to celebrate the birthday of its founder as "Deshprem Divas", more than eight years after the demand was rejected by the then Congress-led government.

had quit the and floated the All in 1939.

Calling Modi an "ardent admirer of Netaji", the Left party, in a letter to the prime minister, requested that the day be renamed as soon as possible as January 23, 2019 would be the 123rd birth anniversary of

"His supreme sacrifice and love for his country are rare instances of noble quality that are found in the history of our freedom struggle. himself once paid the highest tributes to Subhas by mentioning him as the 'patriot of patriots'.

"We have made many representations to the government of and our MPs have raised the demand several times in Parliament to declare January 23 as 'Deshprem Divas'. But the government of is suspiciously reluctant to accept this people's demand," the letter written by the of the Forward Bloc, Debabrata Biswas, said.

In fact, last year, former Left had raised the issue and demanded that "Netaji Jayanti" be declared a

The demand was first raised in the Rajya Sabha in 2008 by Barun Mukherjee, who had said the declaration of January 23 as "Deshprem Divas" would instill a sense of patriotism among the youth of the country.

However, in a letter written to Mukherjee in 2010, the then parliamentary affairs V Narayanaswamy had rejected the demand, saying many leaders had contributed significantly to the freedom movement and comparing them would be unfair.

The has recently gone the extra mile to claim the legacy of Bose.

It celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founded by Bose in on October 21, 1943 by hoisting the tricolour at the last year.

During his recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Modi had renamed three islands in the archipelago as Netaji, Shaheed and Swaraj.

"As you are an ardent admirer of Netaji, I earnestly request you to take immediate steps to declare Netaji Jayanti as 'Deshprem Divas' as his 123rd birthday is falling on January 23, 2019," the letter dated January 18 to the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)