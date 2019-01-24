JUST IN
Ramesh Menon assumes charge as Commodore Superintendent

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Commodore Ramesh Menon has assumed charge as the Commodore Superintendent of the Kochi Naval Aircraft Yard.

The yard is the deep level repair organisation at Southern Naval Command for Sea King and Chetak helicopters and the airframe electrical and avionics components of Western and indigenous aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, a defene press release said.

Commodore Menon was commissioned in 1991 and is an Air Engineer Officer specially qualified in maintenance of Sea King helicopters.

He was previously serving as Principal Director/Commodore at Directorate of Air Logistics Support at Integrated Headquarters (navy) of Ministry of Defence at New Delhi and has held various technical positions in the Navy.

