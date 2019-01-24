Ramesh Menon assumes charge as Commodore Superintendent

-
ALSO READ
Officers from Bangladesh, Vietnam graduate from INS Garuda
Navy inducts first deep-sea submarine rescue system
Kerala floods: First passenger flight lands at Kochi Navy Base
Japanese ship's visit to Kochi enhanced friendship between two navies: Navy
INS Betwa may join fleet in third quarter of 2019:Vice Admiral
-
Commodore Ramesh Menon has assumed charge as the Commodore Superintendent of the Kochi Naval Aircraft Yard.
The yard is the deep level repair organisation at Southern Naval Command for Sea King and Chetak helicopters and the airframe electrical and avionics components of Western and indigenous aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, a defene press release said.
Commodore Menon was commissioned in 1991 and is an Air Engineer Officer specially qualified in maintenance of Sea King helicopters.
He was previously serving as Principal Director/Commodore at Directorate of Air Logistics Support at Integrated Headquarters (navy) of Ministry of Defence at New Delhi and has held various technical positions in the Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU