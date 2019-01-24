MP govt to distribute mosquito nets treated with insecticide

The government will distribute mosquito nets treated with insecticide to 1.62 crore people of the state from January 26 to check menace, an said Thursday.

will launch the drive from his home turf Chhindwara, while Public Health and Family Welfare Minister will distribute these nets in district on the Republic Day, said the from the

The estimated cost of these medicated mosquito nets was Rs 300 crore, he said.

Other ministers of the Cabinet will distribute these nets in their respective districts on the occasion.

"The protective cover is made with a new technique called Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) under which insecticide is mixed in the nylon thread because of which it remains effective and lasts long," the explained.

The nylon-mixed insecticide has a life of three years and can stands 20 washes, he said.

The is available in small, medium and large sizes and will be given to people from poor families, weaker sections and SC/ST communities, all numbering 1.62 crore, the official said.

These nets will protect the users from and other mosquito-borne diseases.

The country has set a target to eradicate by 2030 and LLIN technique will play a major role in it, the official said.

