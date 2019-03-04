Randhir Singh appointed coordination committee chairman of 2022 Asian Games

Veteran Indian administrator Singh has been appointed as the of the of the 2022 by the of the (OCA).

had served as of the OCA for 24 years from 1991 to 2015.

The 72-year-old Randhir, a five-time Olympian shooter, is currently a of the OCA. He served as the of the from 1987 to 2012 and was a full member of the from 2001 to 2014 before becoming its honorary member.

"I am very happy to be appointed (as of Coordination Committee). It is a great honour and responsibility," told from Bangkok, where the OCA was held.

"It is for a four-year cycle and I will also be working in the same capacity in the 2020 Asian Beach Games in Sanya (China)," he added.

Last month, Randhir led the OCA's delegation for the first meeting of the for the 2022 and met to have a first-hand understanding of the preparation of the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)