Randhir Singh appointed coordination committee chairman of 2022 Asian Games

-
ALSO READ
Cricket set for Asian Games return in 2022
Cricket set for Asian Games return in 2022, IOA welcomes move
Cricket set for Asian Games return in 2022: Reports
Hangzhou to host 2022 Asian Para Games
Asian Para Games: Indians denied entry to Athletes village for non-payment of accommodation fee
-
Veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the Coordination Committee of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games by the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
Randhir had served as Secretary General of the OCA for 24 years from 1991 to 2015.
The 72-year-old Randhir, a five-time Olympian shooter, is currently a Honorary Life Vice-President of the OCA. He served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2012 and was a full member of the International Olympic Committee from 2001 to 2014 before becoming its honorary member.
"I am very happy to be appointed (as head of Asian Games Coordination Committee). It is a great honour and responsibility," Randhir told PTI from Bangkok, where the OCA General Assembly was held.
"It is for a four-year cycle and I will also be working in the same capacity in the 2020 Asian Beach Games in Sanya (China)," he added.
Last month, Randhir led the OCA's delegation for the first meeting of the Coordination Committee for the 2022 Asian Games and met Hangzhou Mayor Xu Liyi to have a first-hand understanding of the preparation of the Games.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU