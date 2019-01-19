Rao chosen for Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials

Eminent scientist and recipient of Bharat Ratna C N R Rao has been chosen for the first Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Research, given by the Centre for Advanced Materials of the UAE.
The prize committee unanimously decided to award this to Professor Rao of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre forAdvanced Scientific Research, JNCASR said in a statement.
It said, the award involves a plaque, a medal and a cash prize of USD 100000.
The award will be presented to Rao during the International Workshop on Advanced Materials in Ras Al Khaima,UAE, on February 25.
His Highness Sheikh Saud will be presenting the award to Rao, the release added.
Professor Rao is the National Research Professor, Linus Pauling Research Professor and Honorary Presidentof Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.
He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of India in 2014.
