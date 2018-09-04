Rape accused absconding for 3 years arrested in UP

A gang-rape accused, who was absconding since 2015, has been arrested from town in district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Saleem, arrested Monday, was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, they said.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by and three years back and was absconding since then, police said, adding search is on for the other accused.

