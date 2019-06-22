Rare artworks on display at 'International Quran Exhibition'

-
More than 100 rare artworks and a 1,400 year-old-rare manuscript handwritten by Hazrath Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammed, Hazrath Imam Hassan, were put on display Saturday at an International Quran Exhibition organized by the Consulate of Iran at Salar Jung Museum here.
"A variety of artworks are on display at the exhibition, which also features more than 100 rare artworks showcasing Islamic calligraphy, verses of the Quran presented in beautiful works of art by renowned Irani calligraphers and rare manuscripts," a release said.
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Aliinaugurated the international seminar on Quran and International Quran Exhibition.
A 1,400-year-old rare manuscript handwritten by Hazrath Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) Hazrath Imam Hassan were also on display.
These art works are regularly exhibited in Iran and in different countries. However, this is the first time the exhibition is being held in Hyderabad," the release said.
"Quranic teachings are the need of the hour," the Home Minister said, addressing the gathering on the occasion.
