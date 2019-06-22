BJP team visits Bhatpara; fresh clashes break out in troubled

A three-member delegation visited trouble-hit area in Saturday and alleged that it was due to police firing that two persons lost their lives during the clashes earlier in the week.

But, no sooner the team returned from the place, fresh clashes broke out between workers of and during which crude countrymade bombs and stones were hurled by them at each other, leaving several persons injured.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the warring groups in the area of North 24 district, where prohibitory order under Section 144 is in force.

A huge police contingent led by conducted route march as part of the area domination exercise.

"The situation is completely under control. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Verma said.

had witnessed clashes between groups suspected to be affiliated to the and on Thursday in which two persons were killed and 11 others injured.

Considering the gravity of the situation, section 144 of CrPC was enforced in the area, which has witnessed frequent fight between the rival parties since the election time.

The BJP team led by former Union S S Ahluwalia interacted with the families of the deceased.

BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and B D Ram, from and Jharkhand, respectively, were part of the BJP central team to the troubled spot. and other state leaders accompanied them.

The delegation will submit its report to BJP

"We spoke to the family members and locals. We got portions of spent self loading rifle (SLR) bullets used by the police on Thursday to shoot the BJP workers," Alhuwalia alleged.

"The police is saying they fired in the air. If they had done that, how can it hit humans?" he said.

"We will submit our detailed report to He is concerned with the ongoing violence in the area," he said.

The police and the ruling Trinamool Congress, however, called the observation "baseless".

alleged the BJP delegation to the area was aimed at increasing tension.

"What is the purpose of their visit? Section 144 has been in force in the area, but the BJP is visiting there. The police should have taken action against them for violating Section 144," he said.

A said the BJP leadership had taken prior permission for the visit.

The Bhatpara violence is turning out to be the latest political flashpoint in West Bengal, which saw a fierce contest between BJP and TMC in the recently-concluded general election.

The BJP ushered a major surprise, winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of a total of 42 in Bengal, only four less than TMC's tally of 22.

Buoyed by its stupendous victory, the saffron party has claimed that they would end the TMC rule in the next assembly poll in 2021.

Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of the CPI(M) and the led by of Opposition in assembly and Left visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal and Bhatpara. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of two persons.

The BJP leadership has also demanded a CBI probe into the incident. It observed a statewide protest and demonstration against the killings on Friday.

Bhatpara area in the Barrackpore belt is one of the prominent areas with a huge Hindi speaking population.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties. The fight has intensified ever since crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, under which

In the by-election to the Bhatpara assembly seat that was held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son, Pawan Singh, defeated TMC candidate and former state minister

