Woman, toddler son-daughter dead in tree collapse in Buldhana

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were Saturday killed after a neem tree collapsed on their tin-roofed home in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The incident happened at 7:15pm in Anand Nagar locality in Ghatpuri area of Khamgaon taluka here, an said.

of station identified the victims as Shradha Gunvant Hiradar, her 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son

"The tree's foundation possibly got weakened due to rain and storm prevailing here. It fell on the tin-roof house inflicting grievous injuries on the woman and her two children. They were declared dead on arrival at Khamgaon sub- district hospital," he said.

