Woman, toddler son-daughter dead in tree collapse in Buldhana

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were Saturday killed after a neem tree collapsed on their tin-roofed home in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said.
The incident happened at 7:15pm in Anand Nagar locality in Ghatpuri area of Khamgaon taluka here, an official said.
Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh of Shivaji Nagar police station identified the victims as Shradha Gunvant Hiradar, her 3-year-old daughter Shruti and 2-year-old son Rishikesh.
"The tree's foundation possibly got weakened due to rain and storm prevailing here. It fell on the tin-roof house inflicting grievous injuries on the woman and her two children. They were declared dead on arrival at Khamgaon sub- district hospital," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU