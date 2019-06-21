Rashid still waiting for response, DGC says didn't receive any letter

Still fighting for playing rights at the Club, on Friday said he has submitted his letter charting the terms of settlement to the committee, a claim denied by its (retd.) Bedi.

Rashid has been banned by the along with a group of golfers from practising at the course since last January.

To restore his playing rights, the two-time winner had handed over a letter to committee member on June 3, but said he is still waiting for a response from the club.

"I had given the letter to on 3rd June. Till now I haven't got any reply from them doesn't look like they want to finish this," Rashid told

"We tried to talk to and captain but they refused. Luthra told me there will be a meeting on 13 or 14th June but nope they're just wasting our time."



However, the DGC said the committee has not received any letter from the

"They haven't submitted any letter to the committee. He may have submitted to Mr Luthra but Mr Luthra is not authorised to talk on behalf of the committee. So we haven't received any letter directly from Rashid," Bedi said.

"Mr Luthra has not submitted any letter to the committee and if Rashid has to seek any solution, he has to write as Rashid and not write as 'we'. If he wants any consideration from the club, he should write directly to the club. So far we have nothing at all."



In the letter addressed to the members, Rashid wrote: "There has been a big misunderstanding and we would like to clear few things. Fighting each other won't solve anything. I think we should sit across the table and clear few things.

" was the only option left for us to get justice when DGC restricted all of our entry to the club and stopped our playing rights.

"We all know what has happened in last 5 months to us players, we don't want to fight against DGC who has given us everything in life and in sports of We only want our permanent playing rights in written. We guarantee you to take back all the charges against DGC," he added.

The letter goes on to give explanations for all the allegations levelled against him and the other golfers by the DGC.

