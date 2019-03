RBI fines Allahabad Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank for non-compliance of various norms

The Reserve has imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on for non-compliance of directions with regard to Nostro accounts, the said Tuesday.

A Nostro account is an account that a holds in a foreign currency in another bank.

too has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 crore for delay in compliance with directions related to global messaging software Swift.

Bank was fined for non-compliance of RBI directions dated February 20, 2018 pertaining to reconciliation of Nostro on real time basis with immediate effect, as per a BSE filing.

According to RBI directions, banks have to interpret real time as T+1 for Nostro debits and T+5 for Nostro credits.

The amount of penalty is not material considering the size of the bank, and necessary measures for compliance with the said RBI directions have been taken, Bank added.

In a separate filing to exchanges, said: "The Banking Regulation Act, 1949, levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 10 million vide its order dated February 25, 2019. The penalty has been levied for delay in compliance with RBI's directives on 'Time-bound implementation and strengthening of Swift related controls."



also informed Tuesday about a fine of Rs 1 crore for non-compliance of directions on Swift.

Stock of was trading 4.10 per cent up at Rs 52 on BSE; was at Rs 362.45, up 2.53 per cent. was trading down 0.21 per cent at Rs 236.90.

On Monday, a number of private as well as public sector banks informed about penalties levied on them by RBI for failing to comply with Swift software operating requirements.

