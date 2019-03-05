Tata Motors unveils 4 products at Geneva Motor show, hatchback Altroz, SUV H2X main attractions

Tuesday unveiled four products, including premium hatchback Altroz and a concept version of small SUV H2X, at the Motor show here.

The company took curtains off an electric version of Altroz hatchback as well, which it plans to launch next year.

The company also showcased a second SUV from its platform called the Buzzard edition, a seven-seater SUV.

The name of the vehicle is yet to be finalised for the Indian market.

It also revealed Buzzard Sport (known as Harrier in India) during the unveiling here, which was attended by Ratan Tata and Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

All the products are based on the company's optimal modular efficient global advanced (OMEGA) and agile light advanced architecture (ALFA), which are expected to hit road over the next two years.

"All these global products are based on the two new architecture strategy. We are confident that they will be game changers in their own spheres and will successfully reiterate our commitment to offer aspirational products," MD and told reporters here at the 89th International Motor Show.

While the Altroz and its EV version are based on ALFA platform, Buzzard comes pinned on architecture. The company plans to launch the product in next financial year.

The Altroz, which will be launched later this year, will come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

"This architecture also has the ability to evolve into a range of modern, exciting vehicles in a short development cycle," the company said.

Flexible solutions in the architecture also make it capable of handling connected, in the future, it added.

The H2X Concept showcases the company's future design direction, said.

