RBI Governor worships at Lord Venkateswara hill shrine

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here Sunday.
The RBI Governor arrived here late last night and after a night halt on the hills, paid his obeisance to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara at the ancient shrine this morning, a temple official told PTI.
On his arrival at the shrine, 62-year-old Shaktikanta was accorded a warm welcome by priests and top officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governors the shrine, he added.
