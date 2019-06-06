RBI raises retail inflation forecast for Apr-Sept FY20 to 3-3.1 pc

The Reserve Thursday raised the retail forecast marginally to 3-3.1 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal, tracking uptick in prices - mainly vegetables, albeit expectations of a normal monsoon this year.

In its first bi-monthly policy for FY20 in April, the of India (RBI) had forecast the retail to be hovering in the range of 2.9-3 per cent for six months till September.

However, the retail projection for the second half of this fiscal has been cut to 3.4-3.7 per cent as against RBI's previous projection of 3.5-3.8 per cent.

Cutting benchmark lending rates for the third consecutive time, the apex slashed the repo rate - the short-term lending rate at which bank borrows from the RBI - by 0.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent in its second bi-monthly policy review of FY20.

"The baseline inflation trajectory for 2019-20 is shaped by several factors. First, the summer pick-up in vegetable prices has been sharper than expected, though this may be accompanied by a correspondingly larger reversal during autumn and winter," RBI said in its second bi-monthly statement.

Besides, the more recent information suggests a broad-based pick-up in prices in several items. This has imparted an upward bias to the near-term trajectory of inflation, RBI said, adding that crude prices have continued to be volatile.

"Taking into consideration these factors, the impact of recent policy rate cuts and expectations of a normal monsoon in 2019, the path of CPI inflation is revised to 3.0-3.1 per cent for H1:2019-20 and to 3.4-3.7 per cent for H2:2019-20, with risks broadly balanced," RBI said.

Risks around the baseline inflation trajectory emanate from uncertainties relating to the monsoon, unseasonal spikes in vegetable prices, international fuel prices and their pass-through to domestic prices, geo-political tensions, financial market volatility and the fiscal scenario, it added.

Even as a significant weakening of domestic and external demand conditions appear to have led to a sharp broad-based decline of 60 basis points in inflation excluding food and fuel in April; this has imparted a downward bias to the inflation trajectory for the rest of the year, read the RBI policy statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)