RBI slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Yes Bank for non-compliance in Swift operations

Tuesday said the of India has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

"The (RBI)... has levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) on the bank for non-compliance of regulatory directions observed during assessment of implementation of SWIFT-related operational controls," said in a regulatory filing.

Swift is the global messaging software used for transactions by the financial entities.

Notably, the massive Rs 14,000 crore fraud at the (PNB) was a case of misuse of this messsaging software.

Post the PNB fraud, which came to light in February 2018, the RBI has been tough on to tighten all kinds of transactions.

On Monday, RBI had imposed a total monetary fine of Rs 8 crore on three - Karnataka Bank, and - for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

Earlier on Saturday, four -- SBI, of India, and -- had informed exchanges about monetary penalty slapped on them by the regulator for non-compliance with various directions.

Fine of Rs 3 crore was imposed on Union Bank, Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank, and Rs 1 crore each on and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)