RBI imposes penalties on IDBI, Dena Bank

-
ALSO READ
IDBI may now become LIC IDBI Bank or LIC Bank
LIC makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in IDBI Bank
LIC may infuse up to Rs 12,000 crore in IDBI Bank to help it meet provisioning for NPAs in Q4
LIC completes acquisition of 51% stake in IDBI Bank; finally gets bank in its fold
IDBI Federal Life expects flat growth
-
The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of 2 crore on Dena Bank and 1 crore on IDBI Bank for non-compliance with various directions, regulatory filings said Saturday.
In a filing to the BSE, Dena Bank said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 million on it for non-compliance with the directions issued on February 20, 2018.
In a separate filing, IDBI Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of 10 million on the Bank for contravention of its regulatory directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT related operational controls.
"The Bank has put in place necessary corrective actions to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur," IDBI Bank said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU