JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Marxist firebrand K R Gouri celebrates 101st birthday

China's Xi pushes economic reform at North Korea summit
Business Standard

RCap reduces outstanding commercial papers to Rs 75 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital Friday said it has reduced outstanding commercial papers (CPs) to Rs 75 crore from Rs 950 crore earlier.

"ICRA had revised the ratings on our short-term debt programme (CPs) of Rs 950 crore to A4 on April 26, 2019.

"The company has redeemed CPs of Rs 875 crore on the respective due dates in the past 2 months, and the outstanding CP is now Rs 75 crore, which will also duly be redeemed on its maturity date i.e. July 24, 2019," it said in a regulatory filing.

Stocks of Reliance Capital Friday closed 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 68.55 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU