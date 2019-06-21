Bank e-auction notice of immovable property of Vijayakant,

A Friday issued notice for sale of mortgaged as surety by founder and his spouse for an engineering college run by his family in district.

issued "sale notice of immovable property" in connection with an outstanding debt of over Rs five crore concerning the in Mamandur.

The actor-turned-politician's wife, Premalatha, said they would face the matter legally, even as she claimed that engineering colleges in the state were running in debt.

The college is run by Shri Andal Alagar Educational Trust.

The issued the notice of immovable for "recovery" of a little over Rs 5.52 crore from the guarantors, and Premalatha, "with further interest costs due to the IOB."



The will be sold "as is where," "as is what," and "whatever there is" on July 26, 2019, the notice read.

Responding to the notice, said it was "not a big issue."



"This is the state of engineering colleges in as all of them are running in debt. Ours is a 20 year-old college and we had taken the loan for the development of the institution," she told reporters.

The said they had had been repaying the dues and Rs five crore was yet to be paid.

They had sought time since admission was on, "but they took action," she said, adding, "we will find a solution by taking legal recourse."



She said "honest people" would face such challenges but assured they would be overcome.

" (as is addressed) started the college with a service motive and is being done with the same intention eventoday. We are running it from funds from other sources, as we are unable to manage it from the institution's revenue," she added.

