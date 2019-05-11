Re-poll to be held in single booth Monday

Re-poll would be heldMonday in booth no: 10 in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency as ordered by the Election Commission of India.
The re-poll would be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 952 voters (473 men and 479 women) is expected to exercise their franchise, an official of the election department here told PTI.
The repoll became necessary because during the mock poll of parliamentary election on April 18, the voting slips in the VVPAT compartment were not removed before the commencement of polling, the official said.
When the polling was underway that day in the booth, the polling staff had opened the VVPAT compartment and removed the mock poll voting slips which 'vitiated the sanctity of the polling process,' he said
The matter was taken to the notice of the Election Commission which had ordered the conduct of the repoll, he said.
Necessary arrangements are in place for the conduct of the repoll, the official said.
