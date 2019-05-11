Re-poll to be held in single booth Monday

Re-poll would be heldMonday in booth no: 10 in the constituency as ordered by the of India.

The re-poll would be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 952 voters (473 men and 479 women) is expected to exercise their franchise, an of the election department here told

The repoll became necessary because during the mock poll of on April 18, the voting slips in the VVPAT compartment were not removed before the commencement of polling, the said.

When the polling was underway that day in the booth, the polling staff had opened the VVPAT compartment and removed the mock poll voting slips which 'vitiated the sanctity of the polling process,' he said



The matter was taken to the notice of the Election Commission which had ordered the conduct of the repoll, he said.

Necessary arrangements are in place for the conduct of the repoll, the said.

