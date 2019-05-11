Biography to tell untold story of Sun Pharma founder Dilip Sanghvi

The life and times of reticent billionaire, Dilip Sanghavi, of Sun Pharma, one of the India's largest drug makers, will be unravelled in an upcoming book by journalist- Das, publisher announced Saturday.

Based on interviews with over 150 friends, family members, rivals, former aides, and himself, "The Reluctant Billionaire: How became the richest self-made Indian" is the untold human story of an enterprise and its creator.

" is one of the most interesting and least understood business minds of today. For someone, unschooled in degrees of sciences and to create one of the country's most valuable enterprises and become the richest self-made Indian in 2015, he is also one of the least studied capitalists," Das said.

His journey shrouded in mystery partly because of Sanghavi's "unwillingness to share it", according to the author, this book is an attempt to change that while striving to understand the fiercely intense personality behind his calm demeanour and tell the tale of his enterprise --

The story of the will be published under the portfolio imprint by Penguin and will be release in June this year.

"This is for the first time that we will get a candid look into his journey. With over three years of research and more than a hundred interviews, Das has written a compelling book which will surely keep you engaged till the end," Lohit Jagwani, commissioning editor, India, said.

