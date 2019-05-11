LS polls: 2 Union ministers, ex-CM among 223 candidates in fray in Haryana

Union ministers and are among the 223 candidates whose fate will be sealed by voters in the sixth phase of polls for 10 seats in on Sunday.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in the 10 parliamentary constituencies, Haryana's Electoral Officer said.

Over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state. Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgenders.

Altogether, 223 candidates, just 11 of them women, are in the contest.

Prominent amongst the candidates whose fate will be sealed on Sunday include Union ministers of State (Gurgaon) and (Faridabad), both of whom are seeking re-election.

Former Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a sitting MLA of the from district, is once again trying his luck to enter the lower House, this time from Sonipat.

Earlier, Hooda had remained a four-time from the Rohak parliamentary constituency. His son is seeking re-election for fourth term from as nominee.

Among other candidates, Union Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former Bhajan Lal's grandson (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar seat, where they face sitting and leader of newly floated JJP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former O P Chautala.

Former and state chief are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

Shruti Choudhary, former and grand daughter of former is contesting from the Bhiwani Mahendergarh seat.

state is contesting the polls from

The high-voltage electioneering for the May 12 polls saw the ruling and the Congress field a galaxy of stars.

and BJP campaigned in the state even on the last day of electioneering.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and also campaigned in the state where voting will take place over all seats in a single phase.

For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief and minister pitched in.

The Congress targeted the BJP government at the Centre over "failed" promises and the Rafale aircraft deal, in which it alleged corruption.

On the other hand, Modi and other BJP leaders talked about the alleged land scams when the Congress was in power and they also raised the issue of national security, and more recently brought up the 1984-anti-Sikh riots issue.

The violent quota agitation in 2016 also figured, triggering a fresh war of words between the state BJP and the Congress leaders.

Among the major parties in the contest are the BJP, Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal, all of whom are fighting the 10 seats independently.

The Jannayak Janata Party, formed after split in the INLD six months ago, is contesting on seven seats while remaining three seats are being fought by its ally the

The is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally floated by rebel BJP MP

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally Janhit Congress had fought on two seats, losing both.

The INLD won two seats and the Congress could retain only the seat last time.

The BJP has retained five of its seven sitting MPs. The party replaced its with

In Kurukshetra, the ruling party nominated Haryana minister after the BJP's sitting MP from there turned rebel and floated his own outfit LSP.

From Kurukshetra, INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala's son is fighting his first election.

Meanwhile, as many as three lakh electors are in the age group of 18-19 years, 38.96 lakh fall in the age group of 20-29 years, a maximum of 44.38 lakh voters are aged between 30 and 39 years while among other voters include 4.27 lakh aged above 80 years of age, officials said.

As many as 20,428 voters' birthday falls on May 12.

The officials said that necessary arrangements, including those pertaining to security have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

They said 19,433 polling stations have been set up in the state which include 5,502 in urban areas and 13,931 in rural areas. Webcasting will be done in 1,020 polling stations.

of Police said 67,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the election duty to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)