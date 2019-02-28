JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC dismisses AJL's appeal against order to evict Herald House

Sebi bars Allied Financial, 9 others for misappropriating client securities, other violations
Business Standard

Ready to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure, says Navy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Indian Navy Thursday said it is in a high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure amid rising tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and attempted to target military installations, a day after India's strike on the JeM facility in Balakot.

"The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements