Hospital pledges free health care to TN CRPF martyrs' kin

The families of two CRPF jawans of killed in the Pulwama terror attack will be provided free of cost life long health care, a private hospital said here Thursday.

The families of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran from Tuticorin and Ariyalur districts respectively have been provided "health cards," entitling them for life long health care, the and said.

The based hospital in south said the free health care includes consultation, treatment, medicines, and surgeries, if needed, for any medical condition for any family member for the rest of their lives.

A hospital release said the health cards were provided to the family members of the two CRPF jawans by the hospital trustees, Dr and Sakthi Saravanman.

"We salute the two CRPF men from who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation," hospital Dr S Gurushankar said, adding the free health care was a small gesture to honour the cherished memory of the jawans.

