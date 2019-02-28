Hospital pledges free health care to TN CRPF martyrs' kin

-
The families of two CRPF jawans of Tamil Nadu killed in the Pulwama terror attack will be provided free of cost life long health care, a private hospital said here Thursday.
The families of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran from Tuticorin and Ariyalur districts respectively have been provided "health cards," entitling them for life long health care, the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre said.
The Madurai based hospital in south Tamil Nadu said the free health care includes consultation, treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests and surgeries, if needed, for any medical condition for any family member for the rest of their lives.
A hospital release said the health cards were provided to the family members of the two CRPF jawans by the hospital trustees, Dr Kannan and Sakthi Saravanman.
"We salute the two CRPF men from Tamil Nadu who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation," hospital chairman Dr S Gurushankar said, adding the free health care was a small gesture to honour the cherished memory of the jawans.
